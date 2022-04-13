SLED: Newberry County woman charged with assault and battery for incident at an elementary school

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says a 35-year-old Newberry County woman was arrested Monday, charged with assault and battery. An arrest warrant states Lauren Folk was working for the Boys and Girls Club after school program for Rueben Elementary School when she grabbed the face of a four-year-old child who was under her care and pushed him backwards.

We’re told the incident happened in February 2022.

Folk is now charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.