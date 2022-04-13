Tornadoes touch down in Texas and Iowa

CNN– A storm system produced at least eight tornadoes Tuesday, mainly in Texas and Iowa. Among them was a tornado caught on video near Palmer, Iowa. There are no reports of injuries from that twister.

About two dozen people were hurt in Bell County, Texas, where at least two tornados have been confirmed. About half of those people were hospitalized.

At the same time, heavy snow was seen in a few states including the Dakotas and Minnesota. Harsh conditions remain a threat for close to 100 million people Wednesday, with severe weather alerts in effect from Texas to Illinois.