At least two injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 at Longs Pond Road

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County authorities say at least two people are injured in a multi-vehicle collision on I-20 East at Exit 51/Longs Pond Road this morning.

SC Department of Transportation says it happened before 7 a.m.

According to investigators, EMS took two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the roadway will remain partially closed for the next hour to clean up the debris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says they will open one lane on the interstate to allow traffic to flow through.

Troopers, Lexington County firefighters and EMS are on the scene.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.