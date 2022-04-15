Darius Rucker performs concert celebrating UofSC women’s basketball champions

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Singer and former Gamecock Darius Rucker made a promise to give a free concert for students at the University of South Carolina if the Gamecock Women’s Basketball Team beat Louisville in the Final Four. Well, not only did the Gamecock Women’s team make it to the Final Four, but continued to dominate the hardwood eventually wining the National Championship in their final game against U-Conn 64-49.

Within days of the women’s win, Rucker made good on his promise and a date was set for the free concert that will be held at the Colonial Life Arena (801 Lincoln Street Columbia, SC 29208).

Doors open at 7pm Sunday April 24th, 2022.

It’s happening; @DariusRucker kept his promise! Can’t wait to celebrate our @GamecockWBB national champs in true Carolina style –a parade down Columbia’s Main Street this Wednesday, and a Darius concert on April 24!https://t.co/fOe8o6LyUD https://t.co/lmNwLklXux — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) April 11, 2022

Students can sign up for a lottery to get their hands on tickets since they are being given out on a first come, first serve basis and will be received by students in the order in which their requests were sent. To enter the lottery, you can click on the link provided here: https://universityofsouthcarolina-yrckc.formstack.com/forms/dariusruckerstudent

Students can also get more details about the upcoming event by contacting the University of South Carolina Office of Student Ticketing by calling 803-777-6102 or by emailing studenttixhelp@mailbox.sc.edu