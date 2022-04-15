NCSO: Man charged with shooting that injured a woman on Drayton Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a man is accused of shooting a woman in the Helena Community on April 9. Deputies say 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that took place on Drayton Street near Brown Chapel Road.

Officials say Richardson is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says quick action by the first deputy on the scene along with EMS, Newberry Rescue and Medical Helicopter helped save the life of the 36-year-old victim. The sheriff says the victim is now able to communicate with investigators.

“This was a vicious attack on the victim who was able to remain calm and call 911 from her cell phone to get help,” said Sheriff Foster.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, call 803-321-2222 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.