Columbiana Centre shooting: Suspect expected in bond court on Sunday

(Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old male in connection with the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre.

According to police, Jewayne Price is scheduled to have a bond hearing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 17th. Price was initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, he will be charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, according to police. Investigators say the department is in consultation with the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Columbia Police Department says they are continuing to work to identify at least two additional suspects who were observed with firearms.