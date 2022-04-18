Ever Wonder – What’s the Tallest Wave Ever Recorded?

So how tall was the tallest wave ever recorded? Would you believe 500 feet!! Yes, 500 feet!! That happened back in July 1958 a huge earthquake rocked Alaska. This caused a huge landslide, which in turn triggered a gigantic tsunami that plowed through Lituya Bay – a narrow bay that helped funnel the water up. Once the wave crashed on land, the water reached an astonishing 1700 feet above sea level – that’s as high as the top of the antenna on the Sears Tower (now known as the Willis Tower) in Chicago! You can read all about it here: What’s the tallest wave ever recorded on Earth? (msn.com)