8/20

JOHNSON, HUNTER LEE

DUI / DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, LESS THAN .10, 1ST OFFENSE MINOR / PURCHASE OR POSSESSION OF BEER OR WINE BY MINOR CHILD / CHILD ENDANGERMENT, COMMIT CERTAIN VEHICULAR OFFENSES W/ MINOR IN VEHICLE (ENHANCE-HALF MAX PENALTY) (2 COUNTS)-NEWBERRY CO.