Richland County Coroner releases name of teen killed in shooting on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting on Garners Ferry Road Sunday. The coroner says the victim was 17-year-old Desmond Wilson, of Eastover.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Road for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a male lying in the breezeway of an apartment building. Investigators say the male had been shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, send a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.