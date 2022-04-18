RCSD: Weekend shooting on Garners Ferry Road leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on Garners Ferry Road left one person dead.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they responded to the 8100 block of Garners Ferry Road for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a male lying in the breezeway of an apartment building. Investigators say the male had been shot, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, send a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.