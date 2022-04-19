Former Gamecock, Spring Valley great lands college coaching gig

Former Gamecock Asia Dozier has a new coaching job.

Dozier was hired by Buffalo as an assistant coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Dozier comes to Buffalo from the Cardinal Newman School where she led the Cardinals to back-to-back SCISA Class 3A championships and a 33-6 overall record in her two seasons as head coach. The Cardinals went 15-5 and captured the second straight SCISA 3A championship.

Prior to Cardinal Newman, Dozier coached one season at Legion Collegiate in Rock Hill where she recorded a winning record in the program’s inaugural season and graduated three seniors who went on to play collegiately. She was also a graduate assistant at the University of Florida for one season (2016-17) under head coach Amanda Butler in which she handled breaking down game film and composing scouting reports while also helping to organize official visits.

Dozier had a stellar playing career at the University of South Carolina where she graduated with a degree in business administration with a minor in sport and entertainment management. In four years as a Gamecock, she was part of the winningest senior class in program history, helping USC amass a 121-18 four-year record and a program-best .871 winning percentage, including three SEC championships and four straight Sweet 16 appearances. A three-year team captain, Dozier finished her career ranked sixth in program history for career games played with 131. She still holds the USC single-season record for games played with 37 in 2014-15.

A native of Columbia, SC, Dozier starred at her hometown high school, Spring Valley, where she was named the 2012 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and was a McDonald All-American nominee after leading the Vikings to back-to-back state titles in her junior and senior years.