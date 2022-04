Learn about the art of selling in “Sales Ain’t That Hard” book

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One book aims to teach you about the art of selling and how easy it can be to master.

Curtis spoke with sales expert Velecia L. Williams about her new book, “Sales Ain’t That Hard.”

She says the book gives you conversation strategies, building relationships with your clients, how to make a great first impression and how to make sales fun!

For more information on the book, visit its Amazon page.