Consumer News: Home prices hit all time high in March, Netflix reporting loss in subscribers

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial.

CNN– Home prices hit an all-time high in March, with buyers scrambling to secure loans before mortgage rates take another jump. The median existing home price was over $375,000. That’s up 15% from a year earlier. According to the National Association of Realtors, this marks more than a decade of year-over-year increases, the longest running streak on record. Mortgage rates have also been on the rise since the beginning of this year. The latest average is now at 5%, and only expected to rise.

ABC NEWS– A reality check for Netflix and its customers this evening. The streaming service reporting a loss in subscribers. Now, it may add commercials to make up for it. ABC’s Andrea Fujii has the details.