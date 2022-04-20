NASCAR’s throwback weekend coming to Darlington

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to start your engines! NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte says he’s ready for the official throwback weekend of NASCAR, at the oldest track in the sport’s history.

The annual three-day celebration is once again being held over the Mother’s Day holiday weekend, on “The Track Too Tough to Tame” at Darlington Raceway.

This year, the raceway is bringing back the throwback paint schemes from the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series. The official throwback weekend of NASCAR will be at the Darlington Raceway from May 6-8.