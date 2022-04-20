SCDNR K9 receives new vest thanks to donation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s K9 Rio is sporting a new outfit thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K9 Rio’s new bullet and stab protective vest will her stay safe.

“We are so appreciative of this donation by Vested Interest in K9s,” said SCDNR’s Sgt. Freddie Earhart, Rio’s handler. “It will help keep Rio safe as she performs her daily law enforcement duties.”

We’re told SCDNR’s K9 team is used in the investigation of hunting and fishing violations, as well as helping additional agencies with missing persons searches.