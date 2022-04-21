Julian Bosnic to miss the rest of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After holding out hope, the Gamecocks will now be without one of last season’s most effective pitchers.

Today Mark Kingston officially announced that Julian Bosnic will be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing a “minor procedure” on his left elbow. The recovery time is expected to be around three to four months.

Bosnic’s return was delayed at the beginning of the season due to this elbow issue, and the longer he remained out the less likely his return to action seemed to be.

He was one of the most dominant arms on the South Carolina pitching staff last season, striking out 78 batters in just over 50 innings with a 2.84 ERA working primarily out of the bullpen.