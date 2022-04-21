Lake Murray Gymnastics Boys Team prepares for Eastern National Championship with Curtis!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis got the chance to practice some moves with the Lake Murray Gymnastics Boys Team, as they prepare for the Eastern National Championship this month!

He spoke with the gymnasts from the boys team and their coaches about this huge achievement.

They showed Curtis their training exercises, demonstrations on the wood rings and even taught him how to do a flip!

Officials say this is the first time the gym has had anyone go to Nationals from the boys team, after completing Regionals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Eastern National Championship kicks off April 29 in Battle Creek, Michigan.

To learn more about the team, visit their website.