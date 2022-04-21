New seafood restaurant opens its doors in Columbia

Krab Kingz Krab Kingz opening in Columbia. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for a job in the Midlands, a new seafood restaurant opened their doors Thursday. Located on Colonial Life Boulevard, Krab Kingz says it’s ready to serve delicious food to the greater Columbia community.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann spoke at Thursday’s grand opening, saying a local business with local food, hiring local employees, is a victory for the whole community.

If you’re interested in applying, you can visit the Krab Kingz Columbia website.