2nd SC execution on hold after court halts firing squad plan

By Michelle Liu
Associated Press,
Death Penalty South Carolina

This Feb. 6, 2014, photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Brad Sigmon. The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, blocked the planned executions of Sigmon and another inmate by electrocution, saying they cannot be put to death until they truly have the choice of a firing squad option set out in the state’s newly revised capital punishment law. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has put another execution on hold, two days after temporarily blocking plans for a rare firing squad execution. The court issued an order Friday granting inmate Brad Keith Sigmon a temporary stay ahead of his scheduled May 13 execution. The state’s highest court on Wednesday had paused plans for an April 29 firing squad execution of Richard Moore. Moore and Sigmon would have been the first death row inmates put to death by South Carolina after a 2021 law made electrocution the default and also gave prisoners the option to choose a firing squad. Sigmon had so far not chosen an execution method.

