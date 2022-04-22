Consumer News: Ford recalling some vehicles due to their windshield wipers, ways to prevent food waste this Earth Day and more

CNN– If you drive a Ford, you may need to set up an appointment with your dealer. The automaker is recalling nearly 653,000 of its vehicles. Among those affected are the 2020-2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck, 2020-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUV’s. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says windshield wipers on these vehicles may fail sooner than expected, posing a potential vision threat to the driver. Ford says its had more than 700 reports of wiper problems, but none led to an accident.

CNN– Best Buy is recalling Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens over safety issues. The company says some of the fryers can overheat and pose a potential fire hazard. Best Buy says it’s received nearly 100 reports of the fryers and ovens catching fire. Some minor property damage and non-life threatening injuries occurred as a result. If you have one, stop using it and take it back to Best Buy.

CNN– You may be surprised by just how much food you waste. About one-third of all food produced in the U.S. goes uneaten each year, according to estimates by the USDA. Food waste not only means more greenhouse gas emissions, but it also hits you in the pocketbook. Isabel Rosales reports on the innovative ways communities in the east and west coast are working to turn that around.