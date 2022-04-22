Coroner: Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Carolina student

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The coroner in New Orleans says alcohol and fentanyl killed a student from South Carolina who was left at a hospital after watching parades and partying before Mardi Gras. A statement for Ciaya Whetstone’s family says they are distraught that she “may have been the victim of a spiked substance.” The family’s lawyers say they want information from police and Uber. The coroner says the 21-year-old student died about 7 a.m. on Feb. 19 at a hospital in eastern New Orleans. Her roommate told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate in February that after returning home via Uber, Whetstone said she was leaving with the driver to look for her car.