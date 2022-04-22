Keyshawn Bryant withdraws from NBA Draft, enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a bit of a delay, another key member of the Gamecock men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

Shortly after the departure of head coach Frank Martin, senior Keyshawn Bryant declared for the NBA Draft. Today, he withdrew his name from the draft, but is now entering the transfer portal to finish his collegiate career at another school.

Bryant led the team in scoring (14.4 points/game) and rebounding (5.4 rebounds/game) in the 2020-21 season as a junior, but saw those numbers decrease significantly as a senior. He averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game last season.

With Bryant’s official departure, the Gamecocks now have to replace all five starters from last season after all entered the transfer portal following Martin’s departure in March.