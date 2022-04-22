SC State University gears up for ‘Parade of Champions’

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University students, staff, and alumni will finally be able to celebrate the Bulldogs victory in both academics and athletics during the long awaited ‘Parade of Champions’.

The event was put on hold twice over the course of one month, after school officials say several student athletes tested positive to COVID. The off, on again Bowl Parade is now officially back on.

Saturday April 23, 2022 a day full of events will be held to celebrate the National Champions with various events including an open house, an art festival, a football scrimmage, game, a band festival and of course, the parade.

The fun is set to begin with the ‘Parade of Champions’ on the campus of South Carolina State University at 8:30am starting at the Martin Luther King Auditorium and making its way through the HBCU campus. The parade route will end at the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

After the conclusion of the parade, the National Championship Bulldogs football team as well as additional champions in the sports arena will be recognized during a brief ceremony on the S.C. State practice field.

The remaining events are as follows: