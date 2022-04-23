Citadel transfer Hayden Brown commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris’ first commitment in his tenure at South Carolina won’t have to travel to far to get to Columbia.

The Citadel forward Hayden Brown announced today he’s transferring to South Carolina for his final year of collegiate elibility.

I trust the next chapter because I know the Author ✍🏼… #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/9RZyFQHDXj — Hayden Brown (@haybrochill) April 23, 2022

Brown, a graduate of Byrnes high school, was second-team all-SoCon last season. He averaged 18.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-5 forward brings length and scoring ability to a Gamecock roster that desperately needs both.

The season prior (2020-21), Brown was a first-team all-conference selection after averaging a double-double with 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

He’s started every game for the Bulldogs the last two seasons, and in 2020-21 led the Southern Conference in rebounding and finished second in scoring.