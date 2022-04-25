Five-star Ridge View forward set to announce decision this week

Ridge View’s top player will officially announce his college decision this week.

Five-star forward GG Jackson will reveal his choice during a ceremony at Ridge View High School on Wednesday afternoon, ABC Columbia has learned.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward is down to six schools, including South Carolina, Duke, North Carolina, Auburn Georgetown and UMass, now coached by former Gamecock head coach Frank Martin.

Jackson is also considering entering the G League of the NBA.

The Ridge View phenom led the team to a state championship this year, averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s ranked No. 1 overall in the 2023 class by Rivals, No. 6 overall by ESPN, and No. 8 overall by 247Sports.