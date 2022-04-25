How you can donate in honor of Officer Drew Barr

Residents lit lights blue in honor of Officer Barr Monday night
Officer Drew Barr
Image: Cayce Police Department

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — If you would like to send your condolences in honor of Officer Drew Barr who was  killed in the line of duty, you can mail your cards to the Cayce Police Department at the address listed below

Cards & Donation:

Cayce Police Department
1800 12th St., Cayce, SC 29033

For those of you who would like to make a monetary donation, you can send your gifts to the address listed below.

Financial Donation:

Cayce Public Safety Foundation 1800 12th Street Cayce, SC 29033

 

