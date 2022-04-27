Five-star Ridge View forward GG Jackson makes college decision

Five-star forward GG Jackson made his college choice Wednesday during a ceremony at Ridge View High School.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound power forward chose North Carolina over five other schools, including South Carolina, Duke, Auburn Georgetown and UMass, now coached by former Gamecock head coach Frank Martin.

“They’ve shown from the beginning that they want me the most,” Jackson told ESPN over the weekend. “I definitely see it. They’ve shown up to all my AAU games so far. And before the Final Four, they came down and visited me at the school, which was shocking. That definitely shows the dedication that they put into their recruiting.”

Jackson was also considering entering the G League of the NBA.

“People kind of slept on UNC. They kind of woke everyone back up,” Jackson said last weekend. “Carolina basketball is still Carolina basketball.”

The Ridge View phenom led the team to a state championship this year, averaging 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. He’s ranked No. 1 overall in the 2023 class by Rivals, No. 6 overall by ESPN, and No. 8 overall by 247Sports.

Jackson has one more year left in high school and could join former Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman, who now coaches at Oak Hill in Virginia.