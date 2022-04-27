Gamecocks pick up transfer from Coastal Carolina

New Gamecock basketball coach Lamont Paris keeps bringing in the transfers.

Today, USC received a commitment from Coastal Carolina transfer Ebrima Dibba, who announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday.

Dibba started all four years for the Chanticleers and averaged 8.2 points per game over his career in Conway. He shot 44.9-percent from the field, 31.9-percent from the three-point-line and 79-percent at the free throw line.

He’s the third transfer to announce his decision this offseason, joining Hayden Brown from The Citadel and Meechie Johnson out of Ohio State.