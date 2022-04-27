Ridge View introduces Josh Staley as new boy’s basketball head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After leading the AC Flora Falcons to three state title appearances, Josh Staley is ready for a new challenge.

Today Ridge View high school introduced Staley as the new boy’s head basketball coach for the Blazers. The move comes after longtime head coach Yerrick Stoneman left the program to take over national powerhouse Oak Hill in Virginia.

“I want to be around the best, I want to compete, I want to be pushed, I want to be challenged,” Staley said. “It feels good to be a little closer to home, and still do what you love, what you have a passion for.”

The Blazers won four state titles since Stoneman took over in 2016, including three straight from 2018-20 at the 4A level, and then in 2022 in the school’s first year playing at the 5A level. The expectations for Staley to continue that success are part of the reason he accepted the job.

“Now we’re here, at another program that has a very high standard,” Staley said. “They play on a national level. We’ve just got to get to work, try to get the most out of our kids to let them be the best they possibly can be.”

Since Ridge View is dropping back to 4A next school year, that means Staley will face his former team twice this upcoming season. As excited as he is for the new opportunity at Ridge View, leaving AC Flora was not an easy decision.

“It’s always going to be tough,” Staley said. “I shed some tears at the banquet on Monday, because that’s how much I love that community, how much I love my kids.”