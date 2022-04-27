Shane Beamer to compete in 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge

Mike Gillespie,

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer will represent the Gamecocks in the 15th annual Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held on May 3 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 22 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $330,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in Two Man Scramble format with Stableford scoring in an 18-hole tournament. This year’s competition will also feature a Skills Challenge that includes Long Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions.

Proceeds from the event benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Beamer’s winnings will go to the Beamer Family Foundation.

“This unique event consistently brings together some of college football’s biggest names each year, all for charity,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “These coaches are true competitors, both on and off of the football field, but it’s all for a great cause as each of their charities will be the true winners at the end of the day.”

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $8.73 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won two national championships, 33 FBS conference championships and boasts 2,423 career wins.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER
FBS SCHOOL(S)		 CHARITY
Dino Babers Syracuse Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance
Frank Beamer Virginia Tech American Cancer Society
Shane Beamer South Carolina The Beamer Family Foundation
Mike Cavan SMU Cornerstone Church Athens
Mark Dantonio Cincinnati, Michigan State George Webster Scholarship
Dave Doeren NC State GiGi’s Playhouse
Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation
Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation
Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island Habitat for Humanity
Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Gus Malzahn UCF A Level Up
Jeff Monken Army Mission 22
Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat Narduzzi Pitt Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund
Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Wedgewood Charity
Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation
Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Scott Satterfield Louisville USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter)
Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation
Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation

Pairings for the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.

