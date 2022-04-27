SLED: Columbia man accused of lottery fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested a Columbia man accused of lottery fraud. According to authorities, Willie Lee Moses II is charged with three counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit or alter game tickets.

SLED says they were contacted by the South Carolina Education Lottery to investigate. According to arrest warrants, he is accused of trying to pass two lottery tickets at a Columbia gas station that were stolen from a Kwik Mart in Sumter. Authorities say he received $40 from redeeming the tickets. Investigators say Moses was identified through video recordings at the request of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Moses was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.