Some ground beef products being recalled due to E. Coli concerns

CNN– Check that ground beef in your fridge or freezer. More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled because there are concerns they could be contaminated with E. coli. The beef was carried by brands including Thomas Farms, Nature’s Reserve and Marketside Butcher, manufactured between February 1 and April 8.

If you have any of that beef, throw it out. E. coli can cause serious stomach problems.

For details on the recall, you’ll find everything you need to know on the USDA’s website.