Walmart+ members getting a break at the pump

CNN– Members of Walmart’s discount program are getting a bit of a break at the gas pump. Starting Wednesday, Walmart Plus subscribers get 10 cents off a gallon of gas at participating gas stations. Walmart is doubling their previous discount of 5 cents off, and adding 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S.

On top of fuel discounts, members get free shipping on most items and the ability to scan items with an app in physical stores and pay without waiting in a checkout line.