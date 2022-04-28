KCSO: Driver takes own life after early morning pursuit with deputies

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say a driver took his own life after a chase with law enforcement this morning.

Deputies say the pursuit happened after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver stopped at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Lugoff, got out of the vehicle and took his own life.

Authorities say the driver’s friends and family indicated he was dealing with a mental crisis before the chase.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says it will release the name of the deceased after his family is notified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating this incident.