NCSO announces funeral arrangements for deputy who passed away from cancer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral arrangements for Deputy Janna Longshore, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

According to officials, funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Wiles Chapel on Newberry College’s campus. The burial with police honors will take place afterwards in Rosemont Cemetery.