Gamecock offensive lineman enters transfer portal

One member of the Gamecocks’ offensive line entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to USC.

Jazston Turnetine intends to transfer out of South Carolina, after spending two seasons in Columbia. Turnetine transferred from Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas in Spring of 2020, and was expected to compete this season to start on the offensive line.

Turnetine appeared in 17 games in two years at USC and made his Gamecock debut in the season-opener against Tennessee in 2020. He started 7 games in 2022 for the Gamecocks.