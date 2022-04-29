Leaphart Elementary students plant tree for Arbor Day with help from Dominion Energy

Leaphart tree planting Dominion Energy helps students at Leaphart Elementary plant trees for Arbor Day. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia Dominion Energy helps students at Leaphart Elementary plant trees for Arbor Day. Image: Rich Wandover/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today is Arbor Day, and students right here in the Midlands celebrated in a special way. Several classes at Leaphart Elementary gathered outside the school to plant a tree with the help of Dominion Energy.

It’s all a part of Dominion’s environmental education program called “Project Plant It,” where students have the chance to learn about the benefits of trees and pollinators in our environment. Participating students each get a free tree seedling and a packet of wildflower seeds designed to attract bees and other pollinators.

From 2007-2022, Dominion Energy has distributed more than 832,000 free planting materials through the program.