Minnesota Vikings draft Nick Muse in 7th round of NFL Draft

University of South Carolina “Super Senior” tight end Nick Muse was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the sixth pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. He was the 227th player taken overall.

Muse, who measured at 6-4 1/2 and 258 pounds at the South Carolina Pro Day, becomes the third Gamecock selected on Saturday, the 69th Gamecock to be selected since 2000 and the 211th Gamecock drafted overall. He posted a vertical jump of 30 1/2 inches and a broad jump of 9-3 while benching 225 pounds an impressive 27 times at Pro Day in March.

The last Gamecock selected by the Vikings was defensive end D.J. Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here is Muse’s bio:

Tight end who took advantage of the NCAA rule allowing him to return for a fifth season despite never taking a redshirt year… joined the Gamecocks at the start of fall camp in 2019 following a transfer from William & Mary… a willing blocker who has shown agility after the catch… set the tone in the tight end room… logged 67 receptions for 805 yards in three seasons at Carolina and 101 catches for 1,303 yards spanning a five-year career that included two seasons at William & Mary.

2021 (Super Senior)

Preseason All-SEC tight end candidate who started all 13 games… selected by his teammates as the co-Most Outstanding Senior Award winner… ranked fourth on the squad with 20 catches for 222 yards and a pair of TDs… best game was a four-catch, 38-yard performance against Florida… tallied 16 points on the season, scoring touchdowns against Eastern Illinois and Vanderbilt, and scoring on a two-point conversion against EIU and North Carolina… served as a game captain against Eastern Illinois, Troy, Florida and Clemson… selected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl… shared Joe Morrison Offensive Player of the Spring honors with Dakereon Joyner .

2020 (Senior)

Earned a spot on the Fourth-Team All-SEC squad according to Phil Steele and was an honorable mention All-SEC performer, according to Pro Football Focus… named to the John Mackey Award Watch List… started all 10 games at tight end… caught 30 passes for 425 yards, second on the squad in both categories behind Shi Smith… averaged 14.2 yards per reception with one touchdown… had four catches for 50 yards in the season opener against Tennessee… led the team with five receptions for 85 yards at Vanderbilt… logged a team-best six receptions for 67 yards against Missouri… had the best game of his career against Georgia when he hauled in eight passes for 131 yards, both career highs, including a season-long 35-yard reception and his first career touchdown… it was the most catches for a Gamecock tight end since Hayden Hurst had eight receptions against Mississippi State in 2016, and the most yards for Gamecock tight end since Danny Smith had 134 yards on just five catches against Appalachian State in 1985… named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

2019 (Junior)

Transfer from William & Mary who joined the team at the start of fall camp… did not gain NCAA eligibility until just prior to the second game of the season… made an immediate contribution to the squad… played in eight games including one start… caught 17 passes for 158 yards… made his debut against Charleston Southern, catching a pair of passes for 22 yards… had a season-high four catches for 21 yards versus Alabama… made his first start against Kentucky… caught three passes for a season-high 31 yards in the upset win at Georgia, including a pair of third-down conversions… left the Vanderbilt game with a season-ending knee injury… named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

2018 (Sophomore)

Played his sophomore season at FCS William & Mary where he was an All-Colonial Athletic Association third-team selection… ranked seventh in the CAA in receiving yards per game (64.7)… appeared in seven games and earned three starts… ranked second on the team in catches (30) and receiving yards (453)… recorded a career-high 107 yards on eight catches with a touchdown in a win against No. 16/20 Maine… the receiving yardage ranked as the second-best effort by a Tribe tight end dating back through 1980… totaled four receptions for 92 yards, highlighted by a 71-yard catch, at No. 12/14 Virginia Tech… posted five catches for 85 yards against Richmond… registered three catches for 77 yards in the win at Villanova.

2017 (Freshman)

Appeared in six games including a start at Delaware… became just the third William & Mary tight end to play, and just the second to earn a start, as a true freshman (dating back to 1989)… finished the season with four catches for 55 yards with a touchdown… recorded his first career touchdown catch against Towson… recorded a 30-yard reception versus No. 21/19 New Hampshire… posted two catches for 20 yards against top-ranked James Madison.

HIGH SCHOOL

Four-year letterwinner as a tight end and linebacker for head coach Mickey Lineberger at South Point High School in Belmont, N.C., graduating in 2017… was a two-time Gaston Gazette Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) and two-time all-conference selection… selected second-team All-Charlotte Observer as a senior after totaling 165 tackles, as well as 32 catches for 654 yards with 10 touchdowns, en route to helping SPHS win the 2016 3A State Championship… named the 2015 State Championship Defensive Player of the Game… honored as team’s most versatile player as a senior… two-year team captain of the defense… recorded 15 interceptions during his final two seasons… also lettered in baseball, basketball and track and field… member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Young Life.

PERSONAL

Nicholas B. Muse is a criminal justice major… brother, Tanner, played football at Clemson and was a third-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft… enjoys water sports, bowling and basketball.