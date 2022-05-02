Dawn Staley and 1996 National Team nominated for U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley , along with the 1996 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team, are among the finalists for induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame’s 2022 class. Staley is nominated both as an individual Olympian along with being a member of the 1996 team on the ballot.

Already a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2012 class and the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2013, Staley and the 1996 team were previously nominated in 2012. Staley is a three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, 2004) as a player, where her teams went a perfect 24-0. Following her on-court success with the national team, she served as an assistant coach on the 2008 and 2016 gold-medal-winning teams and was head coach for the team’s 2020 gold medal win in Tokyo.

Public voting for the Hall of Fame class is open now at go.teamusa.org/TUSAHOF. Fans are allowed to vote once per day, per category, from May 2-16. The 2022 class will be announced on June 1 and the ceremony will be in Colorado Springs on June 24. This is the first class inducted to the hall since 2019. A vote is not required for each category, but you must click submit on the final page and complete the requested information for votes to be processed. For the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, in addition to the public vote, U.S. Olympians and Paralympians and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic family will also vote on the categories of legend, coach and special contributor to determine the 2022 class.