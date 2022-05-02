Forest Acres PD: Three arrested for attempted murder, car break-in charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Forest Acres Police Department says three individuals have been arrested for attempted murder and auto-break in charges. Police say they arrested 18-year-old Sabian Bryant, 18-year-old David Anderson and 17-year-old Jeremiah Jenkins.

According to investigators, a woman living at Arborwood Condos off Percival Road reported being awoken from an alarm on her Ring doorbell around 3 a.m. Monday. Police say the woman reported she saw people trying to break into her vehicle. Officials say she went outside to confront the suspects who ran off. Officials say she then chased after the suspects who began firing shots. Authorities say no one was hurt, but 11 shell casings have been recovered from the scene so far, including at least one bullet that struck the condo complex’s exterior.

Officials processing the scene say the investigation moved to the City of Columbia, where they believed the three suspects were breaking into vehicles off Shop Road. Columbia Police officers say they pursued a black Honda Accord which ended with the car crashing near the railroad tracks at South Assembly and Dreyfuss Road. Police say a K9 unit from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was able to track the suspects, biting one of them. Police say the three individuals were brought into custody not far from where the car crashed.

“Anyone brazen enough to fire a gun at an innocent citizen inside a crowded condominium complex is not someone we want on our streets.” Says FAPD Chief Don Robinson. “I’m proud of the investigative efforts by our officers, and the collaborative efforts with the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to see this crime spree brought to a close.”

Investigators say all three are charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of auto break-ins. Police say Jenkins, the 17-year-old, will be charged as an adult.

“We do want to caution all of our citizens to not engage with suspects during the commission of a crime. We are fortunate this citizen escaped unharmed this time and that the suspects will be brought to justice.”

Authorities say all three suspects will be booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.