Gamecock defensive back invited to NFL minicamps

One former Gamecock will get his opportunity in the NFL.

Defensive back Jaylan Foster was invited to try out at rookie minicamps with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ABC Columbia this week.

The South Carolina native walked on at South Carolina after starting his collegiate career at Gardner-Webb. He was eventually put on scholarship at USC in 2020, and made the most of it. Foster was First Team All-SEC in 2021 and finished tied for the SEC lead with five interception. He also added 97 tackles and two sacks.