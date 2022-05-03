Lindsey Graham responds to leaked draft of Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to respond to reports of a leaked draft from the Supreme Court suggesting it might overturn Roe v. Wade. Senator Graham said the leak put the integrity of the court in compromise and said it is a “dangerous day for the Rule of Law.”
The senator from South Carolina went on to voice his support of overturning Roe v. Wade and having each state decide on the issue of abortion for themselves.
According to the Associated Press, Chief John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft Tuesday morning.