Lindsey Graham responds to leaked draft of Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Senator Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to respond to reports of a leaked draft from the Supreme Court suggesting it might overturn Roe v. Wade. Senator Graham said the leak put the integrity of the court in compromise and said it is a “dangerous day for the Rule of Law.”

Whether you are a liberal, conservative or moderate, the integrity of the Court has been compromised by this outrageous act – an affront to the Rule of Law. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2022

The senator from South Carolina went on to voice his support of overturning Roe v. Wade and having each state decide on the issue of abortion for themselves.

That, in my view, is the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this issue and the way the United States handled the issue until 1973. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 3, 2022

According to the Associated Press, Chief John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft Tuesday morning.