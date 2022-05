Planet Fitness offering free summer gym pass for teens

CNN– Planet Fitness says teenagers can get fit for free at their facilities this summer. The national gym chain announced the “High School Summer Pass” initiative Monday. It allows high schoolers to work out at any of its locations this summer break for free.

Planet Fitness says any teen ages 14-19 can participate. All they have to do is visit a Planet Fitness location or go to the website and sign up for the program.