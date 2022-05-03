Shane Beamer wins closest to the pin competition at Peach Bowl Challenge

Shane Beamer won the Closest to the Pin Competition in the Coach Division, as the University of South Carolina head football coach took part in the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge in Greensboro, Ga. on Wednesday.

The team of Randy Edsall and Houston Nutt combined to eagle three of their last four holes to win the Challenge and $30,000 each for their respective charities. The duo of Beamer and Steve Spurrier placed fifth overall, netting $17,500 for the Beamer Family Foundation.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 22 current and former college football coaches, playing in 11 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The tournament was held today at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring.

The duo of Edsall and Nutt finished with a combined score of +47 to edge out the team of Pat Narduzzi and Rick Neuheisel at +46, while the pair of Dan Mullen and Chip Lindsey rounded out the top-three teams with +45. Edsall and Nutt tallied six total birdies on the day and the three eagles – including a 30-foot putt for eagle on the final hole by Nutt to win the tournament.

“The last five to six holes, we really started playing,” said Nutt. “Randy is so good off the box, he can hit it so far. He really gives us a chance. Randy made a few shots to save us pars and that was so important.”

“Early on we weren’t playing bad, we just couldn’t hit a putt,” Edsall said. “Then Houston started making birdie putts and it snowballed. When we made the turn, we knew we had a chance. We just had a great time and fed off of each other. Then he drains that long putt on the last hole.”

“On that last putt, Randy read it and told me right where to put it,” said Nutt. “It had good speed, but thought it might be a little short. I heard Randy saying ‘keep going, keep going,’ and boom, it went in.”

This year’s event also featured a Skills Challenge that included Long Drive and Closest-to-the-Pin competitions within the round. Edsall placed first in the Coaches Division for the Long Drive with a 251-yard drive, while Rick Neuheisel won the Legends Division at 251 yards. South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer won the Closest-to-the-Pin competition for the Coach Division with a shot that landed 12-foot-3-inches from the cup on the 129-yard par three 15th hole. Nutt won the Legends Division after finishing 11 feet 4-inches away. Each of these four coaches received an additional $5,000 for their respective charities.

With this year’s $330,000 charity purse, the Peach Bowl Challenge has now contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity since 2007, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

Final results with Stableford Scoring for all teams in the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge:

COACH CURRENT OR FORMER

FBS SCHOOL(S) CHARITY TOTAL WINNINGS Team 1 Randy Edsall Maryland, UConn Edsall Family Foundation $35,000 Houston Nutt Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss Chickasaw Foundation $35,000 Combined final score: +47 Team 2 Pat Narduzzi Pitt Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund $20,000 Rick Neuheisel Colorado, Washington, UCLA Wedgewood Charity $25,000 Combined final score: +46 Team 3 Chip Lindsey UCF A Level Up $15,000 Dan Mullen Mississippi State, Florida Mullen Family 36 Foundation $15,000 Combined final score: +45 Team 4 Kirby Smart Georgia The Kirby Smart Family Foundation $12,500 Tommy Tuberville Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati Tommy Tuberville Foundation $12,500 Combined final score: +44 Team 5 Shane Beamer South Carolina The Beamer Family Foundation $17,500 Steve Spurrier Duke, Florida, South Carolina HBC Foundation $12,500 Combined final score: +43 Team 6 Dino Babers Syracuse Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance $10,000 Chan Gailey Georgia Tech Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region $10,000 Combined final score: +41 Team 7 Mike Cavan SMU Cornerstone Church Athens $10,000 Tom O’ Brien Boston College, NC State National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center $10,000 Combined final score: +39 Team 8 Frank Beamer Virginia Tech American Cancer Society $10,000 Dave Doeren NC State GiGi’s Playhouse $10,000 Combined final score: +38 Team 9 Mark Dantonio Cincinnati, Michigan State George Webster Scholarship $10,000 Jim Grobe Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor Fisher DeBerry Foundation $10,000 Combined final score: +38 Team 10 Paul Johnson Navy, Georgia Tech Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation $10,000 Jeff Monken Army Mission 22 $10,000 Combined final score: +37 Team 11 Bobby Johnson Vanderbilt Sea Island Habitat for Humanity $10,000 Scott Satterfield Louisville USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter) $10,000 Combined final score: +34