Shane Beamer wins closest to the pin competition at Peach Bowl Challenge
Shane Beamer won the Closest to the Pin Competition in the Coach Division, as the University of South Carolina head football coach took part in the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge in Greensboro, Ga. on Wednesday.
The team of Randy Edsall and Houston Nutt combined to eagle three of their last four holes to win the Challenge and $30,000 each for their respective charities. The duo of Beamer and Steve Spurrier placed fifth overall, netting $17,500 for the Beamer Family Foundation.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 22 current and former college football coaches, playing in 11 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The tournament was held today at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring.
The duo of Edsall and Nutt finished with a combined score of +47 to edge out the team of Pat Narduzzi and Rick Neuheisel at +46, while the pair of Dan Mullen and Chip Lindsey rounded out the top-three teams with +45. Edsall and Nutt tallied six total birdies on the day and the three eagles – including a 30-foot putt for eagle on the final hole by Nutt to win the tournament.
“The last five to six holes, we really started playing,” said Nutt. “Randy is so good off the box, he can hit it so far. He really gives us a chance. Randy made a few shots to save us pars and that was so important.”
“Early on we weren’t playing bad, we just couldn’t hit a putt,” Edsall said. “Then Houston started making birdie putts and it snowballed. When we made the turn, we knew we had a chance. We just had a great time and fed off of each other. Then he drains that long putt on the last hole.”
“On that last putt, Randy read it and told me right where to put it,” said Nutt. “It had good speed, but thought it might be a little short. I heard Randy saying ‘keep going, keep going,’ and boom, it went in.”
This year’s event also featured a Skills Challenge that included Long Drive and Closest-to-the-Pin competitions within the round. Edsall placed first in the Coaches Division for the Long Drive with a 251-yard drive, while Rick Neuheisel won the Legends Division at 251 yards. South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer won the Closest-to-the-Pin competition for the Coach Division with a shot that landed 12-foot-3-inches from the cup on the 129-yard par three 15th hole. Nutt won the Legends Division after finishing 11 feet 4-inches away. Each of these four coaches received an additional $5,000 for their respective charities.
With this year’s $330,000 charity purse, the Peach Bowl Challenge has now contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity since 2007, helping make Peach Bowl, Inc. college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
Final results with Stableford Scoring for all teams in the 2022 Peach Bowl Challenge:
|COACH
|CURRENT OR FORMER
FBS SCHOOL(S)
|CHARITY
|TOTAL WINNINGS
|Team 1
|Randy Edsall
|Maryland, UConn
|Edsall Family Foundation
|$35,000
|Houston Nutt
|Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
|Chickasaw Foundation
|$35,000
|Combined final score: +47
|Team 2
|Pat Narduzzi
|Pitt
|Stanley M. Marks Blood Cancer Research Fund
|$20,000
|Rick Neuheisel
|Colorado, Washington, UCLA
|Wedgewood Charity
|$25,000
|Combined final score: +46
|Team 3
|Chip Lindsey
|UCF
|A Level Up
|$15,000
|Dan Mullen
|Mississippi State, Florida
|Mullen Family 36 Foundation
|$15,000
|Combined final score: +45
|Team 4
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
|$12,500
|Tommy Tuberville
|Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech, Cincinnati
|Tommy Tuberville Foundation
|$12,500
|Combined final score: +44
|Team 5
|Shane Beamer
|South Carolina
|The Beamer Family Foundation
|$17,500
|Steve Spurrier
|Duke, Florida, South Carolina
|HBC Foundation
|$12,500
|Combined final score: +43
|Team 6
|Dino Babers
|Syracuse
|Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance
|$10,000
|Chan Gailey
|Georgia Tech
|Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +41
|Team 7
|Mike Cavan
|SMU
|Cornerstone Church Athens
|$10,000
|Tom O’ Brien
|Boston College, NC State
|National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +39
|Team 8
|Frank Beamer
|Virginia Tech
|American Cancer Society
|$10,000
|Dave Doeren
|NC State
|GiGi’s Playhouse
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +38
|Team 9
|Mark Dantonio
|Cincinnati, Michigan State
|George Webster Scholarship
|$10,000
|Jim Grobe
|Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
|Fisher DeBerry Foundation
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +38
|Team 10
|Paul Johnson
|Navy, Georgia Tech
|Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
|$10,000
|Jeff Monken
|Army
|Mission 22
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +37
|Team 11
|Bobby Johnson
|Vanderbilt
|Sea Island Habitat for Humanity
|$10,000
|Scott Satterfield
|Louisville
|USA Cares (Kentucky Chapter)
|$10,000
|Combined final score: +34