Botanica de Santee holds grand opening in Five Points

Botanica de Santee Botanica de Santee grand opening. Image: Matt Perron/ABC Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Shoppers now have another new store to check out next time they’re in Columbia. The new Latin and Afro-Caribbean inspired clothing, jewelry and accessories boutique held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday. Located in the heart of Five Points, Botanica de Santee aims to bring diversity and represent culture in the shop.

Owner Wayne Pankey, a Navy veteran and Columbia resident since 2013, says he spent years developing the concept for the shop, which combines fashion, art and music.

The president of the Five Points Association tells us he’s glad to welcome yet another business into town.

Botanica de Santee is located on Santee Avenue, across from the old “Yesterday’s” lot.