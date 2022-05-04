Cardinal Newman names Cory Helms as new head football coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another former Gamecock football player is staying in the Midlands to start his head coaching career.

Cardinal Newman introduced Cory Helms as the Cardinals new head football coach in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Helms comes to the program after spending the last three years working as the offensive line and strength coach at Gray Collegiate, helping lead the War Eagles to their first state championship in 2021.

Helms was a two-year starter on the Gamecocks offensive line in 2016 and 2017 after playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Wake Forest. He then had a brief stint in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals before returning to South Carolina to begin his coaching career.

Another former Gamecock, quarterback Perry Orth, will join Helms staff as offensive coordinator. Orth spent the previous three seasons as the quarterbacks coach at AC Flora, helping lead the Falcons to a state title in 2020.

The Cardinal Newman Cardinals finished with a disappointing 1-7 record last year, missing the playoffs in 2021.