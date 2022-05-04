Gamecock men’s golf heading to Norman regional for NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No. 24 South Carolina will be the No. 4 seed in the Norman Regional for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship. No. 1 Oklahoma is the top seed on its home course.

“I’m excited about our selection to the Norman Regional and I believe it’s a good golf course for us,” said head coach Bill McDonald . “We were in a regional there in 2012, and it’s a solid layout. Four SEC teams there speaks to our conference depth. It’s always an exciting challenge to be competing against the No. 1 team in the country on their home course.”

The Sooners were a late add to the six-site regional lineup as Alabama was unable to host at Ol’ Colony Golf Club in Tuscaloosa due to course conditions.

It’s a strong, 13-team field at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club that features five top-25 programs from the latest Golfstat Team Rankings.

The NCAA Regional trip is the 14th all-time under McDonald and 29th overall in program history for the Gamecocks. The team will be seeking its eighth trip to the NCAA Championship under his direction and 22nd overall all-time.

Arizona State and Grayhawk Golf Club will again play host to the 2022 NCAA Championship (May 27-June 1). The top-five teams at each of the six regional sites will advance to the national championship. The highest placing individuals on non-advancing teams will also advance to Grayhawk.

2022 NCAA Norman Regional Field:

1. No. 1 Oklahoma

2. No. 7 Texas

3. No. 18 Auburn

4. No. 24 South Carolina

5. No. 25 Ole Miss

6. No. 36 Louisville

7. No. 37 Missouri

8. No. 48 San Diego State

9. No. 50 Utah

10. Kent State

11. Kansas State

12. UT Martin

13. Rider