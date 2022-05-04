Irmo Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – The Irmo Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man diagnosed with dementia.

Authorities say Karl Hess, 73, walked away from Harbison Shores assisted living facility this morning.

According to police, he is 6’2” and weighs 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes and has issues with speaking due to his condition.

He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark in color sweatpants and may not be wearing any shoes.

If you have any information on where he is, call 911 or the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521.