South Carolina tops North Carolina A&T 9-4 in midweek matchup

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the first three innings and had a season high 15 hits in a 9-4 win over North Carolina A&T Wednesday night (May 4) at Founders Park.

Carolina plated three in the first as Josiah Sightler belted his ninth home run of the season with two outs. Hits from Andrew Eyster , Braylen Wimmer and Michael Braswell plated two more runs in the frame. In the third, Wimmer drove in his second run with a single to left. A Braswell sacrifice fly and a Colin Burgess double to left made it 6-0 Gamecocks.

Evan Stone doubled in Burgess in the fifth to make it 7-0 Carolina. North Carolina A&T scored a run in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the Gamecocks answered with a pair in the bottom of the seventh as Wimmer scored on a passed ball and Burgess homered for the fourth time this season.

Eli Jones picked up his first win of his career, striking out three in 3.2 scoreless innings. Aidan Hunter pitched 2.2 innings, striking out a batter while Cam Tringali and Cade Austin both struck out the side in their inning of work.

Burgess and Wimmer had three hits apiece while Stone, Sightler and Eyster had a pair of hits.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina has 29 hits in the last two games.

Sightler now leads the team with nine home runs after his solo shot in the first.

Carolina had seven extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs).

The Gamecocks were 12-of-19 at the plate with two outs.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Bryan-College Station, Texas, for a three-game series at No. 13 Texas A&M. The series starts Friday night (May 6) at 7:30 p.m. Eastern (6:30 p.m. Central).