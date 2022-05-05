Former Gamecock guard Jermaine Couisnard announces commitment to Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — South Carolina’s leading scorer from last season has his next home.

Redshirt senior Jermaine Couisnard announced on social media Thursday afternoon that he’s taking his talents to Oregon for his senior season. He’ll be reuniting with former Gamecock assistant coach Chuck Martin, who took a job on the Ducks’ staff after being let go at South Carolina.

Couisnard battled through injuries to lead the team with 12.2 points per game in 2021-22 despite only starting in 15 games, and was second on the team with 78 assists.

He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in his redshirt freshman season (2019-20) when he averaged 12.1 ppg and led the team with 3.2 assists per game.